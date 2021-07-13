Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.26.

Shares of SNOW opened at $267.06 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,146 shares of company stock valued at $179,821,151 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

