Internet of People (IOP) Achieves Market Cap of $284,515.67

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $284,515.67 and $2.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

