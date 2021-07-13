Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BIPS opened at GBX 191.83 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61).

In other news, insider Tom Quigley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

