Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,819 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 6.23% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

IPKW opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

