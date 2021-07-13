Investors Purchase Large Volume of CoStar Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 294 call options.

CSGP stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. 1,547,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.79 price objective (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.49.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 737.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

