Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 3,047,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

