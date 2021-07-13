Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:INVH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 3,047,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.