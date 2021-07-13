Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

IONS stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

