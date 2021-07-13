iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $121.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $89.14 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

