iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle Sells 10,159 Shares

iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96.

Shares of NYSE:IRBT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,092. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.