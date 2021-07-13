iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.