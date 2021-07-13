iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $264,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 6,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,285. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $246.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.