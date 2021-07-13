Islet Management LP Buys New Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter valued at about $36,417,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $11,298,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $9,040,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $5,970,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWOA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. two has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

