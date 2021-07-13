Islet Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Islet Management LP cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.