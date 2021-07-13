Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 175,000 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $5,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $5,308,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,618. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

