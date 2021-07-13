Islet Management LP Sells 8,060 Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Islet Management LP lowered its stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,850,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,875,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MTACU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.