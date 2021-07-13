Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 193,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

