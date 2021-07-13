Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,438 shares of company stock worth $82,033,005. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,238. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

