Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $422,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,236,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

