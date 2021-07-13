ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. ITOCHU has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $66.84.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

