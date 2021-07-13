J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $119.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000.

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

