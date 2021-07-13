J2 Global, Inc. (NYSE:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech Sells 3,000 Shares

J2 Global, Inc. (NYSE:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00.

NYSE:JCOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.30. 249,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,115. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $145.55.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.