Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $579,100.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 447,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

