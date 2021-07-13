Jack A. Hockema Sells 3,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NYSE:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NYSE:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00.

Shares of NYSE KALU opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

