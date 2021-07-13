Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

JAMF stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

