Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Major Shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, Sells 1,275,000 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 1,275,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. 2,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,813. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

