Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.15.

JHG stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

