Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 380,034 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $291,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NYSE ROK opened at $292.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $293.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

