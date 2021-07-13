Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $243,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.92.

Shares of CHTR opened at $719.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $698.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.87 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

