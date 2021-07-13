Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $206.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $206,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

