Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $218.49 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.52% of eBay worth $218,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.