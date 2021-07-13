Janus International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10,824% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $14.68.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

