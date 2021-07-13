Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $197.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $182.64. 498,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $105.09 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

