Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

