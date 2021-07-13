Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 869,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

