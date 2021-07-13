Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 57,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

