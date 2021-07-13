Jess Unruh Sells 3,317 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $133,343.40.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62.

GDOT stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.