John Calhoun Stephens Sells 10,747 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder John Calhoun Stephens sold 10,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $315,424.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CONN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 205,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,240. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

