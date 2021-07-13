John G. Houston Sells 44,586 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 44,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $3,632,421.42.

ARVN opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

