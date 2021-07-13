Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 538,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Talos Energy by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

