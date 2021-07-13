Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 25,000 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00.

CLPT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,554. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

