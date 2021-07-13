JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $673.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 673 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 235589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 644.06. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

In related news, insider Alan Collins acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

