JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.51).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock opened at €26.06 ($30.66) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.