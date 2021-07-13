JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 56,148 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 395.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

