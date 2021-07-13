JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 90,000 Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,810,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $520.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

