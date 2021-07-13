JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 334.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Metacrine were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

