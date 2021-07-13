JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $40,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

