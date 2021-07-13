JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 40,270 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,532,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $31,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

