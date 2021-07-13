JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AVD opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $529.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

