JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 395.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CLB opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.