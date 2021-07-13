JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

