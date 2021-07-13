JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,525.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
